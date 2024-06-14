Ryan Jay's Father's Day Picks

Entertainment Critic and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, Ryan Jay is back with his picks for this weekend.

Inside Out 2 / Walt Disney Pictures - See It (movie)

Presumed Innocent / Apple TV + - Stream It (TV)

The Boys, Season 4 / Prime Video - Stream It (TV)

Gay Pride Apparel is partnering with WICKED to put out a giveaway for a WICKED X Gay Pride Apparel tote bag. The Ryan Jay Movie Club is also giving away a pair of reserved seats to watch the new movie The Bikeriders on Monday, July 17 at 7PM. Enter to win these giveaways at RyanJayReviews.com