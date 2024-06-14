Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Ryan Jay's Father's Day Picks

Inside Out 2
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 14, 2024

Entertainment Critic and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, Ryan Jay is back with his picks for this weekend.
Inside Out 2 / Walt Disney Pictures - See It (movie)
Presumed Innocent / Apple TV + - Stream It (TV)
The Boys, Season 4 / Prime Video - Stream It (TV)

Gay Pride Apparel is partnering with WICKED to put out a giveaway for a WICKED X Gay Pride Apparel tote bag. The Ryan Jay Movie Club is also giving away a pair of reserved seats to watch the new movie The Bikeriders on Monday, July 17 at 7PM. Enter to win these giveaways at RyanJayReviews.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo