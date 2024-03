Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay does an exclusive interview with Oscar Award winner Marlee Matlin! He also gives us some Movie reviews:

1. Imaginary / Lions Gate Films - See It!

2. Damsel / Netflix - Stream It!

On Tuesday, March 12 at 7 PM Ryan will be hosting the Ryan Jay Movie Club! You can enter to win 2 reserved seats on his website at RyanJayReviews.com.