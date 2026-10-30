Ryan Jay Shares Three New Films to Add to Your Watch List

Looking for your next movie night pick? Entertainment critic Ryan Jay is back with reviews of three new releases hitting theaters and screens. This week, he shares his thoughts on the holiday-themed Christmas at the Kringles, the suspenseful Breeder, and The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, a unique story from Sony Pictures Classics. Ryan breaks down what audiences can expect, highlights standout moments, and helps viewers decide which films are worth adding to their must-watch list.

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