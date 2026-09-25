Ryan Jay Shares His Weight Loss Success Story

Viewers know Ryan Jay for his entertaining movie reviews, but recently he embarked on a personal transformation of his own. Working closely with Angie Schaefer and the team at Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa, Ryan followed a customized medical weight loss program designed to help him achieve realistic, sustainable results.

In just two months, Ryan lost over 15 pounds while improving key health markers, including body fat percentage, visceral fat levels, and metabolic age. His program combined education, accountability, regular check-ins, and a once-weekly tirzepatide injection tailored to his needs. Ryan’s journey proves that medical weight loss is not just for people with significant weight to lose. Whether someone is looking for a complete transformation or simply needs a reset, Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa creates individualized plans that help patients feel healthier, more confident, and empowered to maintain long-term success.

To learn more or schedule your appointment, call or text (414) 616-3535 or visit Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa. Mention Ryan Jay and receive a $100 NAD+ Injection Package as a special bonus offer.