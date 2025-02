Today we have Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay live in studio to do an interview with Josh Schmidt. Joshua Schmidt is an American composer, lyricist, book writer and theatrical sound designer. He is known for the musicals Adding Machine, A Minister's Wife, Midwestern Gothic, and musical film The End.

Join them at The End Premiere and Q&A on Saturday March 1st, 7pm at Oriental Theatre!

Visit The End - Q&A for tickets!