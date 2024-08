Entertainment critic and Oz historian Ryan Jay is back to talk movie coming out this weekend. He also talks about the Oz celebration in Oconomowoc.

1. Reagan / Showbiz Direct - rating SKIP IT

2. AfrAId / Sony Pictures Releasing - rating STREAM IT

3. Only Murders in the Building - S4 / Hulu - Stream It (TV)

It is the 85th Anniversary of The Wizard of OZ. Join Ryan and Toto in downtown Oconomowoc on September 6th as the community comes together to commemorate this iconic film.