Posted at 10:40 AM, May 31, 2024

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us live in studio to talk about a new streaming series as well as some new movies! 1. Summer Camp / Roadside Attractions - Skip It (movie) 2. The Great Lillian Hall / HBO Films - Stream It (movie) 3. Eric / Netflix - Stream It (TV)



