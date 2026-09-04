Ryan Jay Reviews Movies for the Weekend of September 4th, 2026

Should you see it, skip it, or stream it? Ryan Jay gives us his movie ratings! This week he reviews:

By Any Means / Paramount Pictures

Fall 2: Deadpoint / Lionsgate

Ryan also shares details on the new Ryan Jay Movie Club happening Wednesday, September 9 at 7 p.m. Plus, enter to win a pair of free tickets at RyanJayReviews.com

Ryan has an exciting giveaway featuring the Ultimate OZ Universe books and shares his contribution included in the collection. Enter to win both volumes at RyanJayReviews.com

And don't miss Ryan's free movie screening event at the Argo

Click here for more Ryan!