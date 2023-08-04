Watch Now
Ryan Jay Reviews Movies and Interviews The Fonz

Movie critic, Ryan Jay gives us his weekly review and sits down with Henry Winkler, aka The Fonz! This week's reviews: Only Murders in the Building / Hulu - Stream It  Heartstopper, Season 2 / Netflix - Stream It  The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart / Prime Video - Skip It  You can enter to win a free pair of reserved seats for FanExpo in Chicago, August 10-13! You may also enter a giveaway for the Ryan Jay Movie Club to see next week's screening of Strays on Wednesday, August 9! Enter for both at RyanJayReviews.com!
  1. Only Murders in the Building / Hulu - Stream It 
  2. Heartstopper, Season 2 / Netflix - Stream It 
  3. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart / Prime Video - Skip It 

You can enter to win a free pair of reserved seats for FanExpo in Chicago, August 10-13! You may also enter a giveaway for the Ryan Jay Movie Club to see next week's screening of Strays on Wednesday, August 9! Enter for both at RyanJayReviews.com!

