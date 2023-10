Entertainment critic Ryan Jay returns with some more movie and TV reviews! Including a new movie, Five Night's at Freddy's which is based off of a popular spooky video game.

Five Nights at Freddy's / Universal Pictures - Skip it (movie)

Fellow Travelers / Showtime - Stream it (TV series)

The Hive / Buffalo 8 Productions - Skip it (movie)

The Gilded Age, Season 2 / HBO Max - Stream It (TV series)