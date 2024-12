Ryan Jay is back in the studio today to talk about the latest and greatest movies and TV series to see, skip, or stream. Critic Choice Award Nominations have been announced, find out Ryan Jays thoughts!

Today's lineup is —

1. Kraven the Hunter / Sony Pictures

2. Carry On / Netflix

Tune in to find out whether or not you should tune into these Ryan Jay picks!

For more reviews from Ryan, visit his website, Movie Reviews | Ryan Jay Reviews –