Ryan Jay Reviews Dune and More!

See it? Stream it? Skip it?

Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 22, 2021

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us today to review newly released movies and TV series.

Dune/Warner Bros.

Rhapsody of Love/Quiver Distribution

Inside Job/Netflix

Invasion/Apple TV+

For full reviews visit his website

RyanJayReviews.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.