Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some action-packed movies for the weekend! Whether you're looking for a spy thriller, or a realistic horror film, Ryan has you covered.

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

Black Widow / Walt Disney Studios

Fear Street 1978 / Netflix

Stranger By the Shore / Funimation

You can find more movie reviews and exciting content on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.