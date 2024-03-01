Watch Now
Ryan Jay has Movies, A TV Series and a Local Show.

Skylight Music Theatre
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 11:34:57-05

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay has two movies and a TV series, plus Spring Awakening at the Skylight.
Dune: Part Two / Focus Features - See It
Spaceman / Netflix - Skip It
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin / Apple TV+ - SKIP IT. (TV series)

Skylight Music Theatre is doing the production of Spring Awakening March 1-17. This modern re-telling of teen angst and sexual awakening in the 19th century has a phenomenal, alternative rock score. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards. For tickets go to skylightmusictheatre.org.

