Ryan Jay has Movies, A TV Series and a Local Show.

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay has two movies and a TV series, plus Spring Awakening at the Skylight.

Dune: Part Two / Focus Features - See It

Spaceman / Netflix - Skip It

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin / Apple TV+ - SKIP IT. (TV series)

Skylight Music Theatre is doing the production of Spring Awakening March 1-17. This modern re-telling of teen angst and sexual awakening in the 19th century has a phenomenal, alternative rock score. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards. For tickets go to skylightmusictheatre.org.