Ryan Jay Celebrates a 20-Pound Weight Loss and a Newfound Confidence

After three months of working with Angie Schaefer and Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa, Ryan Jay is celebrating a transformation that goes far beyond the number on the scale. Ryan has lost nearly 21 pounds while reducing his body fat from 24% to 16.1%, changes he says have helped him feel healthier, more confident and excited to wear some of his favorite clothes again.

His personalized program included education, ongoing support, regular check-ins and a once-weekly tirzepatide injection. Ryan and Angie share how a customized approach, accountability and realistic lifestyle changes helped him reach his goals and create healthier habits for the future.

For viewers ready to begin their own journey, Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa is offering enrollment in any weight loss program for $200, including a health assessment, necessary medical testing, body composition measurement and an initial consultation and education. Those who mention Ryan Jay will also receive a $100 NAD+ Injection Package.

To learn more or get started, call or text (414) 616-3535 or visit Skin Care Clinic | Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa.