Running with Purpose: Building Community, Consistency, and Confidence

Chris Bennett joins us on The Morning Blend to share how running is more than a workout, but a chance to recharge, reset, and find community. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting, Chris shares it all!

With marathon season in full swing and race energy building nationwide, now is the perfect moment for anyone – whether you’re thinking about your very first run or getting back into a routine – to take that first step.

Every runner is different, which is why its latest road running lineup is designed to support every style, stride, and mindset. Whether you're looking for the responsive bounce of the Pegasus, the structured support of the Structure, or the plush maximum cushioning of the Vomero, Nike makes it easier for runners to identify and choose the distinct benefits that work best for them.