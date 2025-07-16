Running in Remembrance: 5K Honors First Responders

Amy Nowak and Will Valadez join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Tunnel to Towers 5k walk/run in Muskego.

This is the second year of the Tunnel to Towers Milwaukee 5K event. The event is held in Muskego at Veterans Memorial Park. Tunnel to Towers was established in the aftermath of the 9/11 events. Stephen Siller, a firefighter in New York, was off duty on 9/11 when he heard that the first tower had been hit. He raced to his fire station to grab his gear. Due to the chaos and damage after the first tower was hit, Stephen strapped on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. Sadly, Stephen and many other first responders lost their lives that day.

Stephen Siller’s family used their grief to create the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Runs and climbs are held across the country to pay off the mortgages for the families of first responders and military personnel. In addition, the foundation will create a smart home for those who have been catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

For more information, to donate, or to sign up, visit Tunnels to Towers Milwaukee

