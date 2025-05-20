Run for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

The Ray of Hope Run is an inspiring community event dedicated to raising awareness and funding for ovarian cancer research and support. Now in its 8th year, the event brings together families, survivors, and supporters for a day of walking, running, music, and celebration at Hoyt Park in Wauwatosa on May 31st. Proceeds benefit the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Women’s Health Alliance, directly supporting cutting-edge ovarian cancer research.

Sign up, show up, and help shine a light on this silent disease while honoring those impacted: Ray of Hope Run !