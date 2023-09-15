Run Bambi Run: A New Rock N' Roll Musical

Playwright Eric Simonson joins us today to talk about an exciting musical at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Run Bambi Run is an outrageous ‘true crime’ saga that took the nation by storm, Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek's fall from Milwaukee Police Department cop to Playboy Bunny lands her in the slammer, convicted of a murder that she didn’t commit. Or did she? Fueled with original rock songs and lyrics from Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes, a captivating book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi), and Artistic Director Mark Clements’ directorial showmanship, this rollicking hometown story about the search for truth and justice is a wild ride that you have to see to believe.

Run Bambi Run performs now through October 22 in Milwaukee Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse. To purchase tickets to go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

