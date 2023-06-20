Milwaukee Repertory's Artistic Director Mark Clements joins us to tell us about a saga he is directing. Run Bambi Run is an outrageous ‘true crime’ saga that took the nation by storm, Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek's fall from Milwaukee Police Department cop to Playboy Bunny lands her in the slammer, convicted of a murder that she didn’t commit. Or did she? Fueled with original rock songs and lyrics from Gordon Gano of the Violent Femmes, a captivating book by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson (Lombardi), and Artistic Director Mark Clements’ directorial showmanship, this rollicking hometown story about the search for truth and justice is a wild ride that you have to see to believe.

TODAY ONLY you can save 25% on adult tickets to Run Bambi Run. To purchase tickets or learn more visit Milwaukee Rep.