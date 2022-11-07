Rosy Gold Eye Look

One thing we all love about makeup is the magic we can create in a few easy steps. Makeup is all about playing with light and controlling how the light hits the face. As we transition from fall to holiday looks, we are seeing a lot of rose gold, rosy browns and soft metallics in both fashion and décor. The great thing about these types of colors is that they are universal colors- meaning that they can be worn by just about anyone! To help you create a variety of looks, Merle Norman introduces the Starry Rose Shadow Palette. 12 wearable shadows with matte to metallic finishes. It will be super easy for you to go from daytime/office wear to a glamourous evening look in just second. Renee Hitt shows us how to do this!