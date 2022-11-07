Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Rosy Gold Eye Look

Merle Norman
One thing we all love about makeup is the magic we can create in a few easy steps. Makeup is all about playing with light and controlling how the light hits the face. As we transition from fall to holiday looks, we are seeing a lot of rose gold, rosy browns and soft metallics in both fashion and décor. The great thing about these types of colors is that they are universal colors- meaning that they can be worn by just about anyone! To help you create a variety of looks, Merle Norman introduces the Starry Rose Shadow Palette. 12 wearable shadows with matte to metallic finishes. It will be super easy for you to go from daytime/office wear to a glamourous evening look in just second. Renee Hitt shows us how to do this!
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 11:12:14-05

One thing we all love about makeup is the magic we can create in a few easy steps. Makeup is all about playing with light and controlling how the light hits the face. As we transition from fall to holiday looks, we are seeing a lot of rose gold, rosy browns and soft metallics in both fashion and décor. The great thing about these types of colors is that they are universal colors- meaning that they can be worn by just about anyone! To help you create a variety of looks, Merle Norman introduces the Starry Rose Shadow Palette. 12 wearable shadows with matte to metallic finishes. It will be super easy for you to go from daytime/office wear to a glamourous evening look in just second. Renee Hitt shows us how to do this!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes