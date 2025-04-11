April is Rosacea Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about a common skin condition affecting over 14 million people. While the exact cause is unknown, possible triggers include genetics, immune responses, sun exposure, stress, and certain foods. Common symptoms include flushing, redness, visible blood vessels, and acne-like bumps. Treatment options range from medications to advanced therapies like laser treatments and RF microneedling.

