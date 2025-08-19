Rooted in Joy: Travel Influencers to Family Creators

From backpacking through Central America to building a family brand from scratch in Texas, Kelly and Kody Workman of Positravelty are one of social media’s most captivating couples. Now, they’re turning the page to a new, more grounded chapter with cinematic visuals and heartfelt storytelling. This duo has made a name for themselves by capturing love, travel, and adventure.

Their brand, Positravelty, has evolved to include eBooks, custom photography tools, mobile presets, and a popular plant-based cookbook. Kody, a former photographer turned content strategist, brings cinematic flair to their visuals, while Kelly, with a background in education, creates warm, emotionally intelligent content that resonates with millennial parents and aspiring creatives alike.

Check out their content across social media at @Positravelty to catch the latest updates on their family life