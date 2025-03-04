Romeo and Juliet Reimagined in the Appalachian Mountains

Milwaukee Rep presents a fresh take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, reimagined against the backdrop of the stunning Appalachian Mountains. This unique production explores the universal themes of love, family conflict, and the consequences of impulsive actions, while adding cultural depth with its new setting. The passionate performances from a talented cast, including Kenneth Hamilton as Romeo and Piper Jean Bailey as Juliet, elevate this heart-wrenching tragedy.

