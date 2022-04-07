Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to share her Roasted Orange Carrots with Fennel & Dill recipe.

Roasted Orange Carrots with Fennel & Dill

Roasted carrots are a hearty side dish and these tasty carrots are packed with flavor with the addition of fennel, oranges and dill. They pair perfectly with a white fish or grilled meat.

Servings: 2 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 bunch carrots, peeled

1 orange, thinly sliced

1 fennel, sliced in half lengthwise

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425 F. 2. In a small bowl, combine the melted coconut oil, garlic and onion powder. 3. Coat the fennel and carrots in the coconut oil mixture and place in a ceramic baking dish. Top with the sliced oranges.

4. Place in the oven and roast for 20-25min and then flip and roast an additional 15-20min.

5. Serve with fresh chopped dill and sea salt as a side to any meat or fish.

Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare.

Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Amazon

Erica has a blog and is on Instagram!