Rise Above the Competition this Summer with Small Business Monday

Vertz Marketing is a Milwaukee Marketing Agency that helps businesses grow with Social Media Management, Web Design, Advertising, Public Relations and Brand Development Services. They work to instill character, values and leadership in communities through the actions of small businesses and are all about helping the companies that make the state of Wisconsin great. The marketing agency brings experience and educational credentials that helps serve small and mid-size businesses.

We waited A LONG TIME for summer to finally get here in Wisconsin & we all love to take advantage of the nice days and be outside. However, don’t waste these summer months by not having complete focus on your business! It’s too easy to take Fridays off, take too many vacations and put off the hard work in growing your business until the fall months arrive. It’s time to make this summer count! Use your summer wisely and you’ll be able to take advantage of what your competitors aren’t doing and you’ll end the year strong! Joining us today to talk more about how to rise above the competition with your business during the summer months is Tim Vertz, the President of Vertz Marketing.

