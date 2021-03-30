Menu

Revolutionary Advancements in Foot and Ankle Health

With Advanced Foot & Ankle of Wisconsin
Posted at 10:26 AM, Mar 30, 2021
People tend to take their feet for granted. But when you have foot - or ankle - health issues, you know that you'd do anything to resolve them. Joining us to discuss revolutionary advancements in foot and ankle health in 2021, as well as show off their newest location in Greenfield, are Dr. Timothy Henkel and Dr. Romy Patel from Advanced Foot & Ankle of Wisconsin.

Advanced Foot & Ankle of Wisconsin is an independent group of 5 foot & ankle surgeons in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin. Their services include complete foot and ankle care with same-day appointments including bunions/hammertoes, heel and toe problems, diabetic and wound care to complex surgical cases including ankle replacements, bone fusions and orthopedic surgery.

Their new location is located 4600 W. Loomis Rd, Suite 218, in Greenfield.

Fore more information or to make an appointment, call (414) 281-1500 or visit AdvancedFootAnkleWI.com.

