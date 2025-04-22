On Sunday, May 4ᵗʰ from 1:30–2:45 PM at the Kenosha Public Library for a special celebration of The Empire Strikes Back on its 45ᵗʰ anniversary! Hosted in partnership with Kenosha Community Media and the Library, this Star Wars Day event dives into the legacy of the iconic film and its lasting impact. Hear from Media Coordinator Jason Rimkus as we explore the evolution of movie going, the power of fandom, and the role of The Hub in our creative community.

Celebrate the Force, nostalgia, and the galaxy far, far away! For more information call all 262-564-6103 or visit Revising The Empire Strikes Back !