Revealing Results in New Survey on Birth Control

With 45% of pregnancies unplanned in the U.S., access to birth control options has never been more critical. A new survey explores women's attitudes towards birth control usage, affordability, and overall beliefs. It reveals a disconnect between what women want and what their healthcare providers may be prescribing. Joining us today, is CEO of HealthyWomen, Beth Battaglino to discuss the survey results and the need for better conversations between women of reproductive age and their healthcare professionals. Beth shares with us the most surprising results of the survey, factors women found important when choosing birth control, what the results signal in terms of call to action and more. For more information, visit online at HealthyWomen.

