Reuniting Lost Dogs with their Families

The feeling of losing your dog is like no other, and sometimes people need extra help to find them. Kristin Wilson, executive director of Billy's Posse talks about how the organization can be a tool for pet owners in the area. The organization helps owners search for and find their lost and stolen dogs. They also help local agencies and organizations find lost dogs who have not yet been adopted. Their goal is to reunite pets with their families quickly and happily while making the community safer for pets. Billy's Posse needs donations and volunteers to keep helping families and pets in the area. To learn more visit BillysPosse.com

Join Billy's Posse Inc for Bark in The Park in Racine on September 30th.