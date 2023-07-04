Reuniting Active Military with Family

The Ben Jackson Foundation was established in 2018 in memory of Airman First Class Benjamin Jackson. About seven weeks before Ben passed away, he surprised his family and friends with his first visit home in 14 months and his first since arriving at his first permanent duty station - Misawa Air Base, Japan. Ben's family and friends will always cherish the memories of that visit.

They raise money from generous donors, which is distribute to service members through “Ticket Home” awards. Enlisted members of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been in the military for less than 4 years and/or have not yet been home since arriving at their first permanent duty station can apply for a Ticket Home award. The award for each applicant is $500 toward domestic travel or $1,000 toward overseas travel home to the U.S.

Through the “Ticket Home” Program, the Ben Jackson Foundation honors the sacrifice and resilience demonstrated by enlisted service members while helping them stay connected to the people who support them throughout their commitment to our country.