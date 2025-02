There's plenty to do in Beloit! Savanah Schindler with Visit Beloit joined the Morning Blend to share ways to reconnect with friends this spring in the Gateway to Wisconsin! She says Beloit is a vibrant community for residents and visitors.

Whether you're looking to see a Sky Carp baseball game, visit some brewers and wineries, or check out the Beers and Cheers Trail, Beloit has it all — including affordable places to stay!

For more information and travel ideas head over to VisitBeloit.com.