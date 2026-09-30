Retirement Reimagined: Discover What’s Possible at Newcastle Place

At Newcastle Place in Mequon, senior living goes beyond meeting changing care needs. With a full continuum of services, residents enjoy the confidence of knowing support is available while continuing to live life on their own terms. For more than 25 years, this nonprofit community has combined exceptional amenities, personalized experiences, and meaningful connections in a vibrant setting. The Newcastle Place team is continually reinvesting in the community through updates and enhancements designed to enrich residents’ lifestyles. They’re also inviting prospective residents to experience the community firsthand through a unique staycation program. Learn more about available living options and resources for your next chapter at Newcastle Place or call 262-387-8800.