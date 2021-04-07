According to a recent state of retirement planning survey by Fidelity Investments® more than 8 in 10 of Americans say the past year has impacted their retirement plans. 1/3 estimating it will take 2-3 years to get back on track. How can you put a strong plan in place, today we are joined by the director of retirement and college leadership at Fidelity, John Boroff.

John offers some tips for making sure you can retire with enough. You can also check your Fidelity retirement score here.