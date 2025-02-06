Rethinking Valentine's Day If You're Single or Divorced

For those navigating divorce, V's Day can feel like a painful reminder of what's missing - but what if you flipped the scripts, rediscovered yourself and even celebrated? In our pasts, we may remember the “lonely hearts” parties that people would throw for those who do not have a “significant’ on February 14th.

Let's talk about ways that we can celebrate ourselves, nurture the relationships and love we feel for those who are in our lives (vs. wishing we had something that we do not), and find ways to accept and appreciate where we are as we turn the page towards a new chapter in our lives.