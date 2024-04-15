Responsible Junk Removal for Earth Day

To get us ready for Earth Day, Andy Weins of Camo Crew Junk Removal joins the show to talk about responsible removal. It's something his business specializes in but it’s also something that every one of us can do at home to protect our precious natural resources.

Camo Crew makes it easy by offering free pick-up events for recycling electronic waste – or e-cycling.

· The next one is this Saturday, April 20, at the Keller Williams-Prestige offices in Germantown

· There will be nine more between now and September

· 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

· Different sites throughout the metro Milwaukee area

· Visit CamoCrewJunkRemoval.com for a complete list

Upcoming E-cycling Events

10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Free | More info at camocrewjunkremoval.com

April 20: Keller Williams-Prestige, Germantown

April 27: Shorewest Corporate Office, Brookfield

May 11: RE/MAX Lakeside, Milwaukee

May 18: First Weber, Brookfield