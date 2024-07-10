Resort-Style Backyard

Eric and Aaron Brown of Outdoor Living Unlimited join the show to talk about how they installed a full resort-style luxurious backyard including a 20' x 40' inground swimming pool equipped with automatic cover, heater, sun deck, and lights. Surrounding the pool is a beautiful paver patio with a place to relax in the shade with our Suncoast louvered roof, retaining walls, seat walls, and fire pit. Included in the project is an amazing paver stairway to the exposed basement as well as a new deck leading from the back patio door to the paver patio surrounding the pool. On the composite Timbertech deck is a full outdoor kitchen equipped with a stainless steel grill, side burner, mini fridge, and granite counter tops

As always, Outdoor Unlimited offers a free consultation/ honest price guarantee. Call Outdoor Living Unlimited today to schedule your free consultation. Just give them a call at 262-567-4513.