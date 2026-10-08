Reserve Senior Apartments with Dickson Hollow

Start thinking about your future and the community you want to live with. Dickson Hollow and Presbyterian Homes & Services are unveiling their new senior apartments. Anne Chard, Housing Counselor, and Andy Hayes, Campus Administrator, tell us more about what the community has to offer and the amenities included.

Residents participate in frequent engaging activities with their community room, game room, fitness center, and beautiful landscape outdoors. The community has a variety of living options including senior apartments, assisted living, and memory care.

Prospective residents can call 262-599-8300, Mention you saw us on The Morning Blend and receive one-month rent free!

For more information you can visit Dickson Hollow's website and secure your spot today.