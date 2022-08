Bjorn Olaf Nasett joins us to discuss how it's hard to explain the "why" of how you get into doing senior dog rescue. It is an organic thing that just happens and he has a hard time saying "no" to an animal in need. In the last 20 years Bjorn have taken in 24 different dogs and never regretted any of it.

