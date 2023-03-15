Rescuing Rabbits In Need

Sharon Mueller from Wisconsin House Rabbit Society is here today with Midnight, a bunny from the Humane Animal Welfare Society, to tell us why it is important to learn about rabbits before adopting one. As it turns out, children and rabbits might not be the best match and there are health concerns every rabbit owner should be aware of, such as Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2. HAWS will be a hosting an event where all current and potential rabbit owners are encouraged to come learn more about the disease and caring for rabbits in general. The event is FREE of admission on Sunday, April 16th from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. For more information, visit online at Wisconsin House Rabbit Society.

