Have you ever thought about wanting to foster or adopt an animal? HOPE Safehouse rescues dogs and cats from high kill animal shelters. They specialize in medical cases. Samantha Kupper and Nikki Deschler are here with Olly to find his forever home. Today we'll learn more about ways we can help.

You can fill out adoption/foster applications at their website hopesafehouse.org

