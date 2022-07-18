Dr. Richard Berger is a renowned hip and knee replacement surgeon at Midwest Orthapaedics at Rush and assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center, known for pioneering a minimally invasive joint replacement procedure that cuts less tissue and allows patients a quicker recovery, and his B.E.S.T. (Berger Elective Surgical & Telemedicine Experience) Telehealth program: a concierge-style service for out-of-state patients, featuring one of his patients, James Voutiritsas, who received two hip replacement surgeries in 2022.

Dr. Berger joins us to discuss his B.E.S.T. program that saved money for non-local patients, who now don't have to pay for travel expenses, such as transportation and lodging. His patient, James Voutiritsas, joins us to discuss his experience. Dr. Berger performs surgeries in the Chicago area and also at the Northshore Surgical Suites in Pleasant Prairie. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit www.outpatienthipandknee.com or call 312-432-2557.