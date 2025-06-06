Renovation of the Largest Ski Jump in North America!

Bob Jacquart, president of Copper Peak inc., joins us on The Morning Blend in hopes of bringing ski jumping back to the US through Copper Peak. He presently offers a ride to the top of their 26-story ski jumping tower called The Adventure Ride, but hopes to hold international ski jumping events for men and women in winter and summer. The Adventure ride hopes to be finished by 2028 for everyone to enjoy! Help them connect with large donors and be prepared to buy a landing hill tile.

For more information, visit www.copperpeak.com