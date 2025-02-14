Remodeling Tips and Advice

Dave Kallie, the VP of NARI Milwaukee joins us to talk about how homeowners can use the NARI Milwaukeee Spring Home Improvement Show to jump start their remodel. He will share tips and tricks to get the most out of the show.

NARI MILWAUKEE HOSTS 63rd ANNUAL

SPRING HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW

Show Runs February 14-16 at State Fair Park

Fri., Feb. 14, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$10 in advance (online only at narimilwaukee.org/SpringShow); $14 at the door; Adults 60+ are $12 at the door. Free admission for children age 17 and younger, veterans, active-duty military and medical personnel. Must show ID at the door.

$10 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available

For more information on the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show or to receive a free copy of “Renovate,” the consumer magazine and membership directory, visit NARIMilwaukee.org/SpringShow or call 414-771-4071.

NARI Milwaukee is a 500-member strong organization that represents the best remodeling and home improvement professionals in the area. Since 1961, NARI Milwaukee has been a trusted resource for consumers. The non-profit promotes professionalism, ethical conduct and sound business practices in the remodeling industry and works to educate and inform Milwaukee-area homeowners. Consumers can have peace of mind and confidence when selecting and working with a NARI Milwaukee member. For more information on NARI and its members, visit NARImilwaukee.org or call 414-771-4071 for a free copy of “Renovate,” our 2025 consumer magazine and membership directory.

