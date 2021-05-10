Remembering a Special Lady

Long time loyal Morning Blend viewers will likely remember the name Doris Kloth. She was a friend of the show and always appeared to promote NAMIWalks. Doris passed away this past January just shy of 82 years old. She was a powerhouse fundraiser, advocate, mother, wife, and grandmother. Doris lost her son Eric in 2010. He lived with mental illness and volunteered for NAMI.

She was a fierce champion for mental health awareness and support. Our staff adored her and always looked forward to her appearances.

Today we speak with her husband Luther Kloth and Susan Schoenmarklin of NAMI about efforts to continue to honor Doris with carrying on her mission.

Join us for NAMIWalks Your Way Southeast Wisconsin this October 9 in both Milwaukee and Waukesha counties – or donate to Doris’ team and memory. All funds raised help provide support, education and advocacy for individuals impacted by mental health conditions and their loved ones at no cost in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Jefferson Foundation.