Relive A Holiday Classic

Witness the heart-warming story and transformation of Scrooge from A Christmas Carol with family and friends this holiday season! The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's full ensemble production of A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge, November 30 to December 24, 2021. Reese Madigan who plays Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol describes what it's like returning to the stage at the historic Pabst Theater.

As a way to say THANK YOU, Milwaukee Repertory Theater is offering Front Line Workers $15 tickets to select performances the first two weeks of A Christmas Carol!

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.