Relining Your Sewer Like a Ninja!

If you need to replace your sewer, but you don’t want to dig, turn to the ninjas! Sewer Ninjas is one of a small number of companies in Wisconsin that offers the latest curing technology, known as Bluelight LED lining. This installs a brand-new pipe within your existing sewer pipe without having to dig. Joining us today is Wisconsin Home Guys Owner Erik Ulvog, and he’ll share ways that you can protect your sewer pipes.

If you experience chronic sewer backups or you’re having your sewer lateral regularly cleaned, Erik says it’s imperative to have the line inspected as soon as possible. Call 414-250-8605 to have your line inspected and they’ll provide you with a video and diagnostic analysis – for just $249. To learn more, visit sewerninjas.com.