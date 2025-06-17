Relieve Your Back and Shoulder Pain!

Physical Therapist and master's prepared nurse Stacey Roberts joins The Morning Blend to offer solutions to your back and shoulder pain. Roberts also gives insight on her book The Pain Free Formula: Solving the Puzzle of Muscle and Joint Pain without surgery, drugs, or injections. New You Health and Wellness is offering a trial of software for $49 when you mention The Morning Blend, so make sure to call (414) 299- 8121 or email info@newyouhealthandwellness.com to see if you qualify!

For more information, you can listen to The Pain Free Formula on iTunes or visit New You Health and Wellness - New You Health