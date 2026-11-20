Frequent migraines, headaches and concussion symptoms can disrupt work, family time and everyday life. Mind+ Neurology is expanding access to specialized care with a new Brookfield location led by neurologist Dr. Traci Purath.

The clinic focuses on comprehensive headache, migraine and concussion care, offering individualized treatment plans designed around each patient’s symptoms and needs. Mind+ also offers a walk-in Headache Urgent Care option for people who need more immediate evaluation.

Owner and Chief Growth Officer Kelly Reynolds and Dr. Purath will explain when recurring headaches may warrant specialized neurological care, what treatment options are available and how patients can get started.

Schedule an appointment or learn more at Mind+ Neurology or call 888-585-7975.