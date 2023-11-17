Relax at Reviv Lounge and Wellness Services

Jami Markos from Reviv joins us to talk about how Reviv can help you recover and rejuvenate. Reviv focuses on identifying the root cause of issues with the mind and the body working towards preventative care. Jami’s background working in endocrine is her passion and expertise, and a key in truly improving her patient’s health and providing preventative care. Treating weight loss with semaglutide has proven to reduce risk of or lower conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, sleep apnea, joint issues and more.

Treating Men and Women with hormone therapy can improve symptoms such as anxiety/depression, brain fog, low ambition, low libido, mood swings, difficulty sleeping, daytime/evening fatigue, increased weight/fat, decreased muscle mass and is commonly treated with hormones such as Testosterone.

Reviv offers weight loss assistance, hormone balancing, medical grade facials, IV Therapy and other preventative health care services. They also offer FREE weight loss and hormone replacement consultations! If you are on their weight loss program, you can enjoy 20% off IV drips and vitamin injections.

Located conveniently off 94 and 67 in Oconomowoc!

1020 Oconomowoc Pkwy, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Visit their website for more information and to schedule: Revivlounge.com.

